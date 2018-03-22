Jennifer Garner Channels Her Inner Band Geek to Wish Reese Witherspoon a Happy Birthday

Jennifer Garner is taking the sax to the max.

The Alias star dug out her musical instrument as well as her full band uniform (feathered hat and white gloves included!) to send longtime pal Reese Witherspoon well wishes on her 42nd birthday.

After demonstrating the perfect marching form, Garner played a soulful rendition of “Happy Birthday” — complete with the “any many more” line thrown in at the end — on the saxophone in an Instagram video shared Thursday.

“Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don’t know why you’re on my mind today…..🎷🎁🎈🎈❤❤❤,” she jokingly captioned the post with the hashtag #happybirthdayfriend.

This isn’t the first time the actress has shared her musical talents with the world. In 2016, she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and revealed that she had played the alto saxophone in junior high school. In fact, she had her own nickname for her instrument: “Sally the Sexy Saxophone.”

Garner even flaunted her skills for Vanity Fair the same year, playing an unrehearsed version of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” by the pool.

This past fall, she posted a video of herself at a Texas A&M football game as the school’s marching band was performing out on the field with the caption “Once a band geek, always a band geek.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Garner’s birthday wish comes nearly a year after Witherspoon joined other girlfriends in Malibu to celebrate Garner’s 45th birthday.

The Big Little Lies star also took to Instagram to wish her friend a happy birthday.

“Here’s lookin’ at you, Jen! Happy Birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves!” she wrote.