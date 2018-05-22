Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her 'New Pets' — and They’re Ants!

Jennifer Garner is getting antsy.

The Love, Simon star, 46, shared the newest addition to her family on Monday night: ants. “New pets,” she wrote on a shot of an ant farm on her Instagram Story.

Just last month, Garner mourned the loss of her pet chicken, Regina George, who shared a name with Rachel McAdams’ Mean Girls character.

“Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes,” Garner captioned a tribute video for the chicken that died on March 20. “#shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife”

The mom of Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, also has a golden retriever named Birdie. The two took a “garden stroll” last month — and she periodically shares “Books With Birdie” videos on her Instagram account. She debuted the series in October.

“It’s never too early to introduce a little one to the fun of books — even if you have to skip pages. Even if they make you work for it. Even if you ignore the words for a picture walk,” she captioned the most recent installment in March. “I have about seventy eleven million favorite board books, but here are a few that are perfect to #readtoyourpups”

Garner herself became the subject of internet fascination when cameras caught her looking like she just had an epiphany at the Oscars earlier this year.

“I have no control over this,” the actress told Ellen DeGeneres of her now-infamous look. “What am I doing? … We’re standing! I don’t know, what’s wrong with me? … I wish I did [know]. I wish I had a better story about it.”