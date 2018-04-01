Jennifer Garner and Kids Visit Ben Affleck in Hawaii for Easter Weekend

Jennifer Garner and her kids are spending Easter weekend in Hawaii.

A source tells PEOPLE that Garner, 45, made the trip to Oahu with daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, so that her children could visit with her ex Ben Affleck, who’s currently in Hawaii filming his new movie Triple Frontier.

The source adds that Garner is staying at a resort while Affleck is staying at a nearby house. While the couple’s three kids are spending time with their father, the actress is enjoying herself with a female friend.

Documenting her time away from her children on Saturday, Garner posted a photo from the “perfect morning hike” she went on with her trainer Simone De La Rue.

Garner also documented the pair’s hike on her Instagram Stories, complimenting her hiking companion for being “so cute” and sharing a shot of their picturesque surroundings.

Before Affleck was joined by his children and ex in Hawaii, he was spotted holding hands in Honolulu with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus last week.

The actor, who recently showed off his giant back tattoo, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, are “very much still together,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Another source said the couple are “not rushing anything,” but that they“enjoy each others company” and “are in a committed relationship.”

The second source also noted that Affleck and Garner, who have maintained an amicable relationship since splitting, continue to “work hard at being respectful to each other and are good parents.”

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and filed for divorce last year.

The Justice League actor has also been continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction. He “is doing well,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“He has been very on top of his health and responsible,” added the source. “He wants to be sober and healthy.”