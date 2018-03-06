Jennifer Garner Is Owning Instagram — Her 9 Most Adorable Videos

Is Jennifer Garner the new queen of Instagram?

The actress joined the popular social media platform in September and has already racked up over a million followers with her fun and silly insights into her every day life.

“I’ve so enjoyed watching dancers that I admire from afar and feeling like I get a little insight into their lives and so it just seemed like, ‘OK that makes more sense to me,'” Garner told E! News of deciding to join the platform. “I don’t have to go any deeper than I wanna go, I can kind of be in charge of it. So we’re having fun with it.”

She’s already got the hang of hashtags, memes, timelapses and video series. But could this mean she’s about to join the ranks of other A-list Instagram queens Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon?

Take a look below for the strong evidence.

Hamilton Tears

First up is Garner’s first viral post. Two weeks after joining the platform, the actress posted a totally relatable video of herself crying about “the sad part of Hamilton.”

“That time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you’re welcome,” Garner captioned the hilarious post.

Recipe for Turning a Mom Back Into Action Lady

With roles in TV’s Alias and Daredevil, Garner used to be one of the top action stars. But the actress revealed in an awesome compilation video that she was working at getting back into the swing of it after stepping away for a few years to take care of her kids.

Halloween Reading Session

The Save the Children trustee is passionate about teaching parents how to bond with their kids over books. Garner even started a book reading series on her page, in which she reads to the family dog Birdie and decided to have some fun with a Halloween themed episode.

Expert Sponsored Posts

Every avid Instagram user knows that following a celebrity usually means seeing several posts about the products they endorse. While most plugs are usually some lame combination of a picture and a pitch in the caption, Garner took hers up a notch.

The actress showed off Neutrogena’s cleaning power when she used the wipes to take off every drop of the mime makeup she used for her Halloween-themed costume.

Musical Talents

Garner is clearly a woman of many talents. Aside from her acting career, she also dabbles in a little saxophone playing. And even though she seems to be mortified at having to pick up the woodwind instrument again for a Capital One commercial, the actress reveals that she was once “third chair All-County.”

Bonus: watch for a throwback pic of Garner in her high school marching band uniform.

Tutu Tuesday

Garner is no stranger to goofing around and it seems she’s pulled her training team into the mix. The actress posted a silly video of her team working out while all wearing bright-pink tutus.

“We spiced up stunt rehearsal for #PEPPERMINTmovie because the stunt team that PLAYS together SLAYS together!” she wrote.

Movie Transformation

Garner spent most of Fall 2017 hard at work on the set of the upcoming Peppermint, which looks like it’ll be a wild ride. The actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at how her team gets her out of the scary-looking role every day — and revealed that she didn’t FaceTime on set because she didn’t want to scare her kids!

The Unfortunate Pepper Challenge

The actress tried to show off her fresh produce by eating a pepper — and immediately regretted it. Watch her resort to drinking water out of the hose and writhe around from the spiciness of the pepper.

Uncomfortable Mouth Guards

Becoming an action star again also means having the right equipment — and Garner learned that the hard way. The actress posted a funny video of her struggling while waiting for her mouth guard mold to set.

Seems like Garner knows just what to do to keep fans entertained — and own Instagram.