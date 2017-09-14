Anesthesia + Laughing Gas + Hamilton = One Tearful (and Very Funny) Jennifer Garner

Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning musical Hamilton has moved millions of fans since its debut on Broadway in August 2015. But no one seems to have been as affected by exactly like Jennifer Garner was.

Garner, 45, posted a throwback video of herself on Instagram Thursday, bursting into tears as she told someone over the phone just how much the musical’s score meant to her.

If Garner was extra emotional in the clip, it was for good reason. Having just had dental surgery, the star was coming down from doses of novocaine and laughing gas — and couldn’t help but get emotional when she heard a song from Hamilton come on in the dentist’s office.

“They did the sad part of Hamilton and I started crying and I couldn’t stop,” she recounted in her call.

“He said, ‘Okay’ and I said, ‘It’s so beautiful. Listening to this song.’ ” she added, presumably talking about her dentist and the staff. “It was so beautiful. That musical is so pretty. I told them about it, they have to see it.”

Garner, who saw Hamilton at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 2015, was having the last laugh with the video — joking about it in the caption.

“Throwback Thursday,” she wrote.”That time I had dental anesthesia. Laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = You’re welcome.”

Of course, Garner isn’t the only famous Hamilton superfan.

Many A-listers showed their love of the musical during this summer’s #Ham4All challenge — a viral campaign on social media that called for stars to step up their singing and rapping games to help raise funds for Miranda’s Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

Among the many who didn’t throw away their shot and jumped into the challenge? Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Sofia Coppola, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez, Ben Stiller, Shonda Rhimes, Kelly Clarkson, Yael Grobglas, Taran Killam, Evan Rachel Wood, America Ferrera, Rachel Bloom, Olivia Mumm, Ed Helms, Josh Groban, Weird Al Yankovic, Rainn Wilson, Kristen Bell and Lea Michele.

Hamilton can currently be seen on Broadway, in Chicago, and on tour.