Jennifer Garner Gets Chummy with Joe Biden and Olivia Wilde at Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala

Jennifer Garner had a fun –and charitable! — night out in New York City on Wednesday.

The actress attended the annual Save the Children Illumination Gala as a guest this year after serving as host for the last three outings. She posed with former Vice President Joe Biden on the carpet and was seen catching up with Olivia Wilde before taking pictures.

The Butter star, 45, later ditched her high heels and slipped on sneakers during the auction portion of the night as she ran around and gave signed Rex Ryan footballs to people who pledged contributions.

Garner also presented the Visionary Award to fashion brand BVLGARI North America and talked about her recent trip to Houston with Save the Children in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“As flood waters receded, we expanded our response to include childcare programs because childcare centers…provide essential care after a disaster so that parents can rebuild their lives, put their lives back together, return to work,” Garner said. “Save the Children has chosen to make childcare recovery one of our signature programs in the United States, and today we’re helping more than 1,500 centers in Texas restore their services.”

Garner documented her trip to the area on her new Instagram page, giving followers a look at her interacting with children in the area.

The actress serves as a benefactor for the organization and spoke in front of Congress members at a hearing on Capitol Hill in March.