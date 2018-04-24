Jennifer Garner Fangirls Over Ellen Page's Dancer Wife: 'I Cannot Stop Watching' Her

Jennifer Garner is fangirling over Ellen Page‘s wife.

The 46-year-old actress posted her appreciation for Page’s dancer wife Emma Portner on Instagram as part of her #TutuTuesday series. Garner praised the dancer for her magnetic choreography and applauded Portner for making her Juno costar dance a little.

“I cannot stop watching anything and everything @ emmaportner choreographs—she’s even made a sometimes dancer of her wife (and my own #Juno) @ ellenpage,” Garner wrote alongside a reposted video of Portner dancing.

She continued, “Emma has translated her classical training ( @ nbs_enband The #AileySchool) into a ground breaking, kinetic, edge of your seat vocabulary of movement. Her choreography is so specific—you don’t know if the music is driving her or if her dance is somehow creating the music.”

Garner also volunteered to be Page’s date to watch Portner dance when she choreographs the New York City Ballet in the winter.

“ @ nycballet just announced Portner as a guest choreographer for the company this winter. Ellen—if you need a date to the premiere,” she said before adding a hands up emoji.

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

Portner and Page first made their public debut in September 2017 and later surprised fans by secretly getting married. The two announced the happy news in matching Instagram posts in early January.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the Flatliners actress wrote on Instagram.