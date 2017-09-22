Jennifer Garner Pays Tribute to Her Dad on His Birthday - And It's Adorable

Jennifer Garner‘s father William “Bill” Garner was born on September 21, making him extra special in his daughter’s eyes.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old Butter actress posted a sweet video montage on Instagram showing photos of the two and their family in celebration of her dad’s birthday — referencing Earth Wind and Fire’s classic 1971 jam September in the process.

“My dad’s birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday,” Jennifer wrote, quoting the lyric of the song, which also played in the background of the clip. “We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday!”

Of course, fans of the actress recognize her father from his appearance in her 2016 Capital One ad — made, she said in honor of “Bring Your Father to Work Day.”

PEOPLE exclusively premiered the commercial last November, as well as some exclusive behind-the-scenes clips of its making.

In the spot, Jennifer told a funny story about her dad’s first reaction when she landed the Capital One campaign — explaining that he had called up the bank company asking for “the Jennifer Garner card,” which she joked was “such a dad thing to do.”

When Capital One asked if Bill was related to Jennifer, he couldn’t hold back his pride. “He was so proud to tell her, ‘As a matter of fact she is my middle daughter,’ ” Jennifer said in the commercial with a laugh.

Shen then passed the commercial over to Capital One Venture Card owner Bill to deliver the company’s famous tagline: “What’s in your wallet.”

It turns out, it took a few takes to get that part right — and Jennifer could barely hold back her laughter.

Behind-the-scenes clips showed Jennifer in-between takes, joking, “If only in my childhood I could have known there would be a moment when my dad would flub a take. I would have been so happy.”

“That was good dad!” she exclaimed after Bill got it right.