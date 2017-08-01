Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Mom Are All Smiles as They Walk Arm-in-Arm in L.A.

Who says you can’t be friends with your former mother-in-law?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s mom, Christopher Anne “Chris” (née Boldt), were spotted taking a friendly stroll Tuesday in Los Angeles, where they looked like they were having a blast walking arm-in-arm.

At one point, Garner, 45, gave her former husband’s mom her sunglasses when she was having trouble seeing. The two were seen smiling, laughing and embracing throughout their walk.

The outing comes days after Affleck, 44, and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, vacationed together in Maine over the weekend.

“He recently wrapped filming on Justice League and is enjoying his summer,” a friend of Affleck’s told PEOPLE.

Another source said, “He also really enjoys spending time with Lindsay. It won’t be surprising to see them out and about and together in the coming weeks.”

The friend added that Affleck and Garner, 45, who coordinated their divorce filings in April after almost two years of separation, will continue to put their children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — first.

“He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” explained the friend. “Ben and Jen have worked hard to figure out what’s best for their kids. They’ll continue to spend time together and separately.”