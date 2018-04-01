Jennifer Aniston has recently returned from a trip to Tahiti where the newly single star spent some quality time with her famous friends.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 49-year-old actress just vacationed on the French Polynesian island alongside pals Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, and his wife Molly McNearney. The trip was in honor of McNearney’s recent birthday, the insider says.

Last month, Aniston also stepped out for McNearney’s 40th birthday bash, where she posed alongside her friends — including the birthday girl, Tobey Maguire‘s estranged wife Jen Meyer, Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda Aanka and her manager Aleen Keshishian — in a photo booth.

Aniston was reportedly joined in Tahiti by Bateman as well, according to local news outlet Tahiti Infos. The outlet also reported that Aniston, Cox and Bateman were spotted catching a plane at the main Tahiti airport towards Tetiaroa, Marlon Brando’s private island, where The Brando resort is located.

Aniston’s pal Will Speck, who directed The Switch, presumably also joined the festivities, as he shared a photo documenting his stay at The Brando on his social media account.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi have also been enjoying some time together in French Polynesia, sharing multiple photos on social media of their vacation, although it’s unclear if they met up with Aniston during their trip.

A source previously told PEOPLE that since splitting from Justin Theroux, Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continued, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source shared. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”

The actress is also set to make her first public appearance since the split news at WE Day California on April 19.

Aniston will be joined at the annual youth empowerment event by pal Selena Gomez, Morgan Freeman, Lily Collins, March for Our Lives organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky, and more at the event, which will be hosted by John Stamos.

The WE Day Special will air Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.