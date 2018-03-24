Jennifer Aniston Is 'Staying Busy' After Split from Justin Theroux — How She's Moving On

Jennifer Aniston is moving on with her life apart from Justin Theroux.

“Since her split from Justin, Jen is doing fine,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The duo, who announced their separation in February, has “had some contact” after the breakup but “won’t get back together,” adds the source.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continues.

Ultimately, Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before the breakup, the source says. “She loves socializing with friends.”

Earlier this month, the actress, 49, headed out for Molly McNearney‘s 40th birthday party, where she posed with her pals — including the birthday girl, Tobey Maguire‘s estranged wife Jen Meyer, Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda Aanka and her manager Aleen Keshishian — in a photo booth.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Kevin Winter/Getty

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source says. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”

Meanwhile, Theroux, 46, was in Paris recently for Fashion Week during which he attended the Louis Vuitton womenswear show and spent time reenacting a Bachelor rose ceremony with longtime friend Carlos Quirarte.

On Feb. 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Even before publicly announcing her breakup, Aniston had been leaning on her closest girlfriends for support. The Friends star spent her 49th birthday on Feb. 11 at former costar Courteney Cox’s house, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“She has a huge group of girlfriends who make sure she isn’t alone,” an insider said at the time. “Jen truly has the best friends. They are real friends that she has had for many years. They always support each other.”