Jennifer Aniston Sports a Wrist Brace in First Public Appearance Since Justin Theroux Split

Stephanie Petit and Mariah Haas
April 19, 2018 02:42 PM

Jennifer Aniston was all smiles at WE Day California despite a necessary accessory: a black wrist brace on her left arm.

In her first public appearance since announcing her split from actor Justin Theroux in February, the 49-year-old actress donned jeans and a WE Day t-shirt under a blaze blazer. The jacket’s sleeves were rolled up to accommodate her brace, which she also wore to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s engagement party in Los Angeles.

An observer tells PEOPLE that Aniston happily greeted fans and signed autographs as she made her way down in the carpet at The Forum in Inglewood.

The event brings together Aniston along with pal Selena GomezMorgan FreemanLily CollinsMarch for Our Lives organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky, Dierks Bentley and more, which will be hosted by new dad John Stamos.

Jennifer Aniston
Jesse Grant/Getty

Others set to speak and perform at the annual youth empowerment event include DVSN, Sofia Carson, The Chainsmokers, Lonnie Chavis, Jenna Ortega, Monique Coleman, Jordan Fisher, Connor Franta, Lizzy Greene, Winnie Harlow, Olivia Holt, Lele Pons, Jessie Reyez, Nicole Richie, Kelly Sawyer, Drew Scott, Martin Sheen, Lilly Singh, Henry Winkler, Spencer West, Gunnar Gehl and Maddie Ziegler.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Staying Busy’ After Split from Justin Theroux — How She’s Moving On

Aniston has kept a low profile since her separation from Theroux after two years of marriage.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actress vacationed on the French Polynesian island Tahiti earlier this month alongside pals Courteney CoxJimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney. The trip was in honor of McNearney’s recent birthday, the insider says.

RELATED VIDEO: What Went Wrong? Inside Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s Split “They Couldn’t Find Common Ground”

The Friends star also stepped out for McNearney’s 40th birthday bash last month before being photographed at Paltrow’s engagement party over the weekend.

A source previously told PEOPLE that since splitting from Theroux, Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continued, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source shared. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now