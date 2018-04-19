Jennifer Aniston Sports a Wrist Brace in First Public Appearance Since Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston was all smiles at WE Day California despite a necessary accessory: a black wrist brace on her left arm.

In her first public appearance since announcing her split from actor Justin Theroux in February, the 49-year-old actress donned jeans and a WE Day t-shirt under a blaze blazer. The jacket’s sleeves were rolled up to accommodate her brace, which she also wore to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s engagement party in Los Angeles.

An observer tells PEOPLE that Aniston happily greeted fans and signed autographs as she made her way down in the carpet at The Forum in Inglewood.

The event brings together Aniston along with pal Selena Gomez, Morgan Freeman, Lily Collins, March for Our Lives organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky, Dierks Bentley and more, which will be hosted by new dad John Stamos.

Jennifer Aniston Jesse Grant/Getty

Others set to speak and perform at the annual youth empowerment event include DVSN, Sofia Carson, The Chainsmokers, Lonnie Chavis, Jenna Ortega, Monique Coleman, Jordan Fisher, Connor Franta, Lizzy Greene, Winnie Harlow, Olivia Holt, Lele Pons, Jessie Reyez, Nicole Richie, Kelly Sawyer, Drew Scott, Martin Sheen, Lilly Singh, Henry Winkler, Spencer West, Gunnar Gehl and Maddie Ziegler.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Aniston has kept a low profile since her separation from Theroux after two years of marriage.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actress vacationed on the French Polynesian island Tahiti earlier this month alongside pals Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney. The trip was in honor of McNearney’s recent birthday, the insider says.

The Friends star also stepped out for McNearney’s 40th birthday bash last month before being photographed at Paltrow’s engagement party over the weekend.

A source previously told PEOPLE that since splitting from Theroux, Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continued, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source shared. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”