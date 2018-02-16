Jennifer Aniston 'Has Seemed Fine' Since Split from Justin Theroux, Will 'Continue to Be Friends'

Jennifer Aniston has remained in positive spirits since she and Justin Theroux split.

“Jen and Justin have been apart for several weeks,” a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE.

“Jen has continued her life as usual,” the source added. “She has seemed fine. There has been no indication that she is upset.”

Since the split, the source says Aniston “has spent time with friends, like she always does.”

Adds the source, “She and Justin started out as friends, and always admired each other a lot. It seems they will continue to be friends.”

The former couple announced their split with a statement released by Aniston’s longtime publicist on Thursday: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another. ”

While couple announced that they split at the end of the last year, they celebrated the New Year together with their annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico alongside a handful of close pals including Jason Bateman and his family.

Yet the two spent quite a bit of time apart in recent months, which heightened speculation of trouble in the marriage. Theroux was often spotted in New York City away from their L.A. home. They have also had a busy year as Aniston signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series and filmed Dumplin’ in Atlanta, while Theroux, 46, filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

Sources recently told PEOPLE that their busy schedules worked for both of them and helped their marriage.

“Justin often spends a few days in N.Y.C. by himself,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “When he is in N.Y.C., Jen will catch up with friends and enjoys her own life. When Justin is in L.A., it’s very special for them. They socialize together with friends. They often go out to dinner or have people over.”

The actress showed off the $21 million L.A. home they designed together in the March issue of Architectural Digest, saying, “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

Aniston and Theroux first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder and began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015 — just a few days before Theroux’s 44th birthday.

The former Friends star was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 after starting their relationship in 1998. She later dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer after her divorce from Pitt.

This is Theroux’s first marriage after previously dating hair stylist Heidi Bivens for 14 years before their breakup in 2011, shortly before he started dating Aniston. Theroux and Bivens shared an apartment in New York City before the split.