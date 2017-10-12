Jennifer Aniston Makes $1 Million Donation to American Red Cross and Ricky Martin Foundation for Hurricane Relief

Jennifer Aniston has donated $1 million for hurricane relief, PEOPLE has confirmed exclusively.

The actress made two big donations this week to help victims of hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma. The first half of the donation went to the American Red Cross to help further its efforts in providing relief and support to people affected by the hurricanes. Another $500,000 went to the Ricky Martin foundation to help relief in the singer’s native home of Puerto Rico, which continues to struggle with lack of resources and electricity.

Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund

We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) October 12, 2017

Martin, who helms the Ricky Martin Foundation, has so far raised $3 million in hurricane relief efforts, thanks in large part to help from celebrities like Ellen DeGenres, Alec Baldwin and Leonardo DiCaprio. The entertainer has just returned from the island and told PEOPLE that the circumstances are dire.

“What you see on television doesn’t do justice to the reality of Puerto Rico. We are still dealing with four million U.S. citizens who have no power after sixteen days, no medicine, no water, no baby formula, no diapers,” he said.

He added of the desperate situation, “People are dying. I spoke to victims who had to bury their relatives in the backyard because no help came to them after almost ten days. So it is a nightmare.”

To donate, visit redcross.org and YouCaring.com/RickyMartin.