Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Wanted to Start a Family Early in Relationship, Says Source

When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got engaged in 2012, they hoped their happily ever after included starting a family together.

“When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids,” a source close to Aniston tells PEOPLE in this week’s new cover story. “They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out.”

RELATED: What’s at Stake Financially in Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Split?

While the pair — who announced their split Thursday following over two years of marriage — were disappointed kids didn’t come into their lives, they didn’t let it devastate them. “She has been sad that it never happened,” the source says, “but it never consumed her.”

For much more on Jennifer Aniston, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

The actress, 49, and the Leftovers star, 46, were immediately attracted to each other when they worked as costars on 2012’s Wanderlust. (They’d first met on the set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder, which Theroux co-wrote).

RELATED VIDEO: Why Did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split? Everything We Know About Their Breakup

“From the beginning they had amazing chemistry,” says the Aniston source.

A film source adds, “They were always affectionate, loving an deeply respectful of each other.”

RELATED: Everything We Know About Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Split

But their divergent lifestyles and increasingly separate lives on opposite coasts — with Aniston most comfortable in Los Angeles and Theroux out and about in New York City — eventually destroyed their relationship. “They didn’t really fight,” another film-world source says. “They just did things separately.”

Now the Friends alum is “sad and disappointed,” but “seems to be okay” in the wake of the split, says the source close to her. As for her future? “She isn’t a fan of dating,” says the source, but “she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.”