Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Jet to Mexico with Jason Bateman for New Year's Vacation

It’s a party down in Mexico!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux joined their good friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka as they were photographed arriving via private plane in flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday for a New Year’s vacation.

Aniston and Theroux often head to the Mexican beach town for vacations and celebrated Aniston’s birthday there earlier this year. “It’s a great spot because it’s close to L.A. You can dip over there and dip back,” Theroux previously told E! News about the couple’s favorite vacation spot.

And it’s no surprise that Bateman, 48, joined them on the trip. The actor has starred in several movies with Aniston and she recently gave a heartfelt tribute to him at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication.

Anthony Harvey/Getty

“The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!’ But even in his most restful state, he is one of the loveliest men to be around.”

Aniston, 48, and Theroux. 46, wed in August 2015 after first becoming romantically linked in 2011. And, two years after tying the knot, the stars “still very much act like newlyweds,” a source close to Aniston told PEOPLE.

Despite their busy schedules which often require the pair to part ways, Aniston and Theroux manage to maintain a healthy relationship — “Jen realized that you can be happily married without being together 24/7,” another Aniston insider added.

After time apart, “they have so much to catch up on and it makes their marriage more exciting,” the source added. “Justin can still make Jen blush. She still talks about how she finds him very sexy. Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.”