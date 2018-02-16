Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they split last year, however, the pair seemed very much the couple as they rang in the New Years with a getaway to Mexico.

Six weeks before confirming their separation, the now ex-couple was spotted in Cabo San Lucas on Jan. 1 vacationing with close friend Jason Bateman and his family.

The seemingly idyllic getaway would be their last together and appears to have come in the final days of their relationship or even after they decided their marriage was no longer working.

However, according to a source at the time, nothing seemed amiss.

“Jen and Justin rang in the New Year with friends. For the past few days, they have enjoyed the sunny Cabo weather,” the source told PEOPLE.

“They have hosted friends by the pool and for dinner. They both seem great and very happy.”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in Cabo San Lucas on Jan. 1

On Thursday, after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple, the actors announced they had broken up.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” said the statement released to PEOPLE by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued.

Concluding, “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in August

In the past weeks, Theroux was often spotted in New York City away from the pair’s L.A. home.

Meanwhile, she attended Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday party in Hollywood on Saturday and celebrated her 49th birthday with girlfriends in Malibu on Monday.

They have also had a busy year as Aniston signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series and filmed Dumplin’ in Atlanta, while Theroux filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

Aniston and Theroux first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder and began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015 — just a few days before Theroux’s 44th birthday.