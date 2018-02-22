Justin Theroux Seemed 'More Like a Single Guy' Away from Jennifer Aniston in N.Y.C.: Source

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s different lifestyles — and long separations — played a role in the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life,” an Aniston source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

“In N.Y.C., he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days,” the source reveals.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in 2015. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sources say the 46-year-old Leftovers star had a hard time fitting into Aniston’s luxurious but insulated L.A. world, while Aniston, 49, tried spending more time in New York City with him but found it miserable dealing with constant paparazzi. Their increasingly divergent lifestyles often created conflict.

“[Justin] loves being out and about,” the Aniston source says. “He wanted their lives to be more spontaneous and simple, but that’s not possible with Jen.”

In the week surrounding the split, Theroux was seen at a fashion show with longtime friend Amy Sedaris, walking his dog and taking kickboxing classes in NYC. In other recent solo outings, he was spotted at and a few Saturday Night Live afterparties and a Grammy afterparty with director Cary Fukunaga and friend Carlos Quirarte, the owner of the restaurant The Smile.

Justin Theroux and Cary Fukunaga at Shinola and Mark Ronson's Grammy afterparty on Jan. 28. David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock

On Feb. 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage — and seven years as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

While the couple announced that they split at the end of last year, they celebrated the New Year together with their annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside a handful of close pals including Jason Bateman and his family.

Their time apart in recent months heightened speculation of trouble in the marriage. Theroux was often spotted in N.Y.C. away from their L.A. home. They have also had a busy year ,as Aniston signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series and filmed Dumplin’ in Atlanta, while Theroux, filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015 — just a few days before Theroux’s 44th birthday.