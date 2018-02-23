Movies
Everything We Know About Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux's Split
The couple was together for seven years (and married for two) before announcing their separation in February 2018
By People Staff
Posted on
JUSTIN 'ACTED MORE LIKE A SINGLE GUY' WHEN THEY WERE APART
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's different lifestyles — and long separations — played a role in the couple's decision to end their marriage. "During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life," an Aniston source told PEOPLE in February 2018.
"In N.Y.C., he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days," the source revealed.
THEY WANTED TO HAVE KIDS EARLY ON IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP
When Aniston and Theroux got engaged in 2012, they hoped their happily ever after included starting a family together. "When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids,” a source close to Aniston told PEOPLE. “They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out.”
While the pair were disappointed kids didn’t come into their lives, they didn’t let it devastate them. “She has been sad that it never happened,” the source said, “but it never consumed her.”
JENNIFER STILL BELIEVES IN LOVE
Aniston is “sad and disappointed” that her marriage to Theroux didn’t work out, a source close to the actress told PEOPLE. “She didn’t expect to be single again.”
As for her future, “she isn’t a fan of dating, and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant,” an Aniston source explained. “She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.”
SHE WILL MOST LIKELY KEEP THE RING
In the wake of the news of the pair's separation after two and a half years of marriage, the former couple now face the unpleasant task of having to divide their assets and shared property. But what about Aniston's huge diamond engagement ring?
“The engagement ring pre-dates the marriage, and therefore is Jennifer’s separate property regardless of whether it is mentioned in the prenuptial agreement,” L.A.-based attorney and certified family law specialist David Glass, who’s not involved with Aniston and Theroux’s split, shared with PEOPLE. “As long as the parties get married, then the recipient keeps the engagement ring.”
THEY HAD 'ISSUES' BEFORE EVEN TYING THE KNOT
The couple was plagued by problems in their relationship well before they tied the knot — some of the same issues that ultimately led to their marriage’s demise, an insider told PEOPLE.
The source close to the pair shared that Aniston and Theroux each preferred different coasts, a major source of continued discord for the pair. "Ever since they became serious, the living issue often made them bicker. It was always hard for Jen to understand why Justin didn’t like, or at least could learn to like L.A., when she was in L.A.,” the source shared.
For a long time, the couple accommodated each other, with Theroux spending more and more time on his own in New York City. “With Jen feeling so strongly about living in L.A. and disliking N.Y.C. so much, she wanted Justin to be happy and that’s why she agreed that he should spend so much time in N.Y.C.,” said the insider.
THEY SAW EACH OTHER 'ONE LAST TIME' ON VALENTINE'S DAY
The couple last met up on the most romantic holiday of the year, one day before publicly announcing that they had split.
“They saw each other late at night on Valentine’s Day in L.A.,” a source close to the actress told PEOPLE. “They decided together that they would make the announcement the next day. Justin flew on a private jet to L.A. to see Jen one last time.”
The insider added that the pair was divided on when to announce the breakup news, with the Friends star hoping to continue to keep the matter private. "Jen didn’t want to announce it for as long as possible, because she wanted to avoid the media attention,” the source says.
“Jen hoped that Justin would be low-key on her birthday so people weren’t wondering why he wasn’t with her. But that’s not Justin’s style,” the insider continued. “He wanted to make the announcement so he can live his life.”
A BRAD & JENNIFER REUNION IS UNLIKELY
The internet went into a frenzy with the possibility of Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt rekindling a romantic relationship. But a source told PEOPLE a reconciliation between the former couple seems highly unlikely.
“They haven’t seen each other in ages,” said a source with knowledge of Pitt and Aniston's current relationship. “For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”
Despite the constant tabloid chatter over the years suggesting they never stopped loving each other, both Aniston and Pitt have completely moved on. "They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together,” said the source. “It is such ancient history.”
