Everything We Know About Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux's Split

THEY HAD 'ISSUES' BEFORE EVEN TYING THE KNOT

The couple was plagued by problems in their relationship well before they tied the knot — some of the same issues that ultimately led to their marriage’s demise, an insider told PEOPLE.

The source close to the pair shared that Aniston and Theroux each preferred different coasts, a major source of continued discord for the pair. "Ever since they became serious, the living issue often made them bicker. It was always hard for Jen to understand why Justin didn’t like, or at least could learn to like L.A., when she was in L.A.,” the source shared.

For a long time, the couple accommodated each other, with Theroux spending more and more time on his own in New York City. “With Jen feeling so strongly about living in L.A. and disliking N.Y.C. so much, she wanted Justin to be happy and that’s why she agreed that he should spend so much time in N.Y.C.,” said the insider.