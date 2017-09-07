People

Movies

Jennifer Aniston Has Bangs! The Actress Steps Out On Set of Dumplin' Looking Like a Suburban Mom

By @russian_ale

Posted on

Jennifer Aniston is ready for her new role — and she totally looks the part!

Aniston is currently filming Dumplin’ in Georgia where she headed to set on Wednesday looking every bit the suburban mom with side-swept bangs and so much pastel.

The actress, 48, who plays pageant mom Rosie Dickson in the movie, wore a sleeveless, light yellow shirt with a light brown belt and a blue and purple floral pencil skirt.

The Friends actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about her personal style — which is much different than the pastel combo she’s wearing for her character. In fact, Aniston often ends up matching with her husband Justin Theroux on their outings, a coincidence Aniston said is mostly accidental.

“I don’t think we have a collective style. I think he has a very specific style [laughs]. I think it’s just… luck?” she joked. “I think it’s from the inside. It all comes from the inside.”

RELATED: Why Jennifer Aniston Will Be Back on TV 13 Years After Friends — and the Key Role Reese Witherspoon Will Play

She’s also getting ready to make her TV comeback after not starring as a series regular on a show since Friends‘ 2004 finale. The actress is currently working on a pilot with her friend Reese Witherspoon, and the two are having a blast getting it ready.

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon told reporters at a screening of her new movie, Home Again. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”

Dumplin’ — also starring Patti Cake$ breakout Danielle Macdonald as Aniston’s daughter — is set to hit theaters in 2018.