Jennifer Aniston Has Bangs! The Actress Steps Out On Set of Dumplin' Looking Like a Suburban Mom

Jennifer Aniston is ready for her new role — and she totally looks the part!

Aniston is currently filming Dumplin’ in Georgia where she headed to set on Wednesday looking every bit the suburban mom with side-swept bangs and so much pastel.

The actress, 48, who plays pageant mom Rosie Dickson in the movie, wore a sleeveless, light yellow shirt with a light brown belt and a blue and purple floral pencil skirt.

The Friends actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about her personal style — which is much different than the pastel combo she’s wearing for her character. In fact, Aniston often ends up matching with her husband Justin Theroux on their outings, a coincidence Aniston said is mostly accidental.

“I don’t think we have a collective style. I think he has a very specific style [laughs]. I think it’s just… luck?” she joked. “I think it’s from the inside. It all comes from the inside.”

She’s also getting ready to make her TV comeback after not starring as a series regular on a show since Friends‘ 2004 finale. The actress is currently working on a pilot with her friend Reese Witherspoon, and the two are having a blast getting it ready.

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon told reporters at a screening of her new movie, Home Again. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”

Dumplin’ — also starring Patti Cake$ breakout Danielle Macdonald as Aniston’s daughter — is set to hit theaters in 2018.