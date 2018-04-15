Jennifer Aniston Arrives Solo and Sports Wrist Brace for Gwyneth Paltrow's Glitzy Engagement Party

Jennifer Aniston didn’t let an injury get in the way of celebrating her close pal on Saturday.

The 49-year-old actress arrived at Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s engagement party in Los Angeles with a brace around her left wrist. Aniston matched it to her elegant black gown.

Aniston was all smiles as she headed into the Los Angeles Theatre, where the star-studded black-tie affair was taking place. The newly single actress was riding solo for the night as she kept her injured hand close on her way in.

Jennifer Aniston Photographer Group / Splash News

Jennifer Aniston

Other A-list guests included Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

The black-tie party came just a day after Paltrow returned from her bachelorette weekend in Cabo, Mexico.

Page Six reports the bash was thrown by Ryan Murphy, who has worked with Falchuk to create Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. A fan also shared a photo of the Los Angeles Theatre’s marquee reading “BF LOVES GP” to Instagram.

Aniston has been staying out of the public eye since her February split from Justin Theroux after two years of marriage.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actress vacationed earlier this month on the French Polynesian island Tahiti alongside pals Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, and his wife Molly McNearney. The trip was in honor of McNearney’s recent birthday, the insider says.

A source previously told PEOPLE that since splitting from Theroux, Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continued, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source shared. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”

The actress will make her first public appearance since the split news at WE Day California on April 19.