Why Jennifer Aniston is 'Super Excited' About Possible Return to TV: Source

It’s been a long, eventful 13 years since she said goodbye to playing Rachel Green on Friends—and the TV world has sorely missed Jennifer Aniston. Now she may be coming back to the small screen, and as fans rejoice, sources tell PEOPLE in the new issue that as the TV world has changed, taking on a prestige series is a natural move for the star.

“She has talked about returning to TV for a while,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She was just waiting for a great project.”

Aniston, 48, is currently attached to star alongside Reese Witherspoon in an untitled TV series — now being shopped to networks — about morning shows and the New York media scene.

“Reese approached Jen for the project,” the source says. “Reese has had such a positive experience filming Big Little Lies and Jen is very excited about working with her.”

Of course, Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, has enjoyed widespread acclaim with The Leftovers, the supernatural HBO drama that just wrapped its three-season run.

“Jen is a huge fan of The Leftovers,” the insider continues. “Justin loved working on the show.”

After her success on Friends, in movies and in the beauty world (she just launched her latest fragrance, Luxe), Aniston can afford to be choosy about her acting roles. “She would never do a project that she wasn’t super excited about,” says the source.

Next up, Aniston will head to Atlanta this month for the film dramedy Dumplin’, while Theroux, 45, goes to Europe for The Spy Who Dumped Me.

“They work when they want to and then have fun together when they are not,” the insider says of the couple, who will celebrate two years of marriage this Saturday. “Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.”