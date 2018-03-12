Jennifer Aniston Steps Out for Birthday Bash Following Justin Theroux Split

Cheers to a girls’ night out!

A month after announcing her split from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston headed out for Molly McNearney‘s 40th birthday party on Saturday night. The 49-year-old actress posed with her gal pals — including the birthday girl, Tobey Maguire‘s estranged wife Jen Meyer, Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda Aanka and her manager Aleen Keshishian — in a photo booth. She was featured in the middle of the group shot giving the camera a soft closed-mouth smile, wearing a black tank top and long gold necklace.

The bash’s star-studded guest list also included Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd, Bateman and McNearney’s husband Jimmy Kimmel.

On Feb. 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Even before publicly announcing her breakup, Aniston has been leaning on her closest girlfriends for support. The Friends star spent her 49th birthday on Feb. 11 at former costar Courteney Cox’s house, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“She has a huge group of girlfriends who make sure she isn’t alone,” the insider added. “Jen truly has the best friends. They are real friends that she has had for many years. They always support each other.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston ‘Has Seemed Fine’ Since Split from Justin Theroux, Will ‘Continue to Be Friends’

A source recently told PEOPLE that despite their separation, “Justin and Jen still talk all the time.”

“She’s in an OK place as she was in control of the situation,” added the insider.