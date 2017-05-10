Jennifer Aniston Jokes That Friends Could Never Exist Today — Because the Characters Would Be Glued to Their iPhones

Would the terms of Ross and Rachel’s “break” have been clearer if they could have texted about it?

Jennifer Aniston imagines how today’s technology would have played out on Friends in the inaugural episode of Arianna Huffington‘s new Thrive Global Podcast.

“We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones,” shares Aniston. “There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

In the new Huffington-hosted bi-weekly podcast, celebrities and prominent figures candidly discuss how they prioritize well-being.

Aniston admits that she sometimes lets technology overtake her day to day, and even impede her sleep. She shares that she and husband Justin Theroux often use meditation apps to catch some Z’s.

“If I think back before devices, I’m trying to think first, which came first, my bad sleeping habits or a device?” says Aniston. “I honestly think I used to sleep beautifully and I don’t think I attributed to the fact that these phones came into our lives that have actually started to disrupt our sleep.”

In the mornings, however, Aniston says Theroux gets priority over her smartphone: “[He] and the dogs get a cuddle.”

Of Aniston, Huffington tells PEOPLE that the actress is “so natural and authentic and at the same time so clear about what adds value to her life.”

“I love what she said about if Friends was created today you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones because it’s so true,” adds Huffington. “I think the way she talks about her relationship with her devices, her not being on social media and the way her day is so much better when she doesn’t start it by rushing to her phone and instead meditates and takes a few minutes for herself.”

Of the first episode, Huffington says, “The podcast is all around the themes of thriving and one of the themes of thriving is our relationship with technology and more tips that we can give each other to help us recharge during the day and of course while we sleep.”

Launching Wednesday, the podcast will be available on thriveglobal.com and via the iHeartRadio app.