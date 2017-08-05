After officially moving in together that summer, Aniston and Theroux return to their other home base, Manhattan, in the fall, where the matchy-matchy couple show off their coordinated style, hitting the town in a series of edgy black outfits and even donning identical fedoras. "He has great style – it's very specific and it has been his style forever," Aniston tells InStyle about Theroux. "I know people say ... 'Oh, look, you're dressing alike.' And I think, No I'm not. I've had this jacket for three years!"