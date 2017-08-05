Happy Second Anniversary! Why Justin Theroux Can Still Make Jennifer Aniston Blush
Movies
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Sweet Romance in Pictures
From sexy getaways to loved-up date nights, see the couple’s most memorable moments as they celebrate their two-year anniversary
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 15
JUST FRIENDS?
After working together on the comedy Wanderlust, costars Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are spotted having a flirty dinner at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel in May 2011. "They are great friends," a source tells PEOPLE. One month later, they reunite at the MTV Movie Awards After Party in West Hollywood, and are seen around New York City wearing his-and-hers matching gold rings.
2 of 15
LONDON LOVERS
It's on! Shortly after striking a snuggly pose for photographer Terry Richardson, Aniston and Theroux are snapped exiting London's exclusive Shoreditch House hand-in-hand following a private dinner in July. "I'm very happy," she tells Good Morning America of her life at the time. "I'm extremely lucky, and I'm extremely happy."
3 of 15
PARADISE FOUND
As rumors swirl that the lovebirds will soon be nesting – the former Friends star sold her Beverly Hills home for a reported $38 million – the pair heads to Hawaii for a romantic getaway, where they spend time sightseeing and working out together.
4 of 15
A PERFECT MATCH
After officially moving in together that summer, Aniston and Theroux return to their other home base, Manhattan, in the fall, where the matchy-matchy couple show off their coordinated style, hitting the town in a series of edgy black outfits and even donning identical fedoras. "He has great style – it's very specific and it has been his style forever," Aniston tells InStyle about Theroux. "I know people say ... 'Oh, look, you're dressing alike.' And I think, No I'm not. I've had this jacket for three years!"
5 of 15
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Back on the West Coast in October, Aniston glows as she and Theroux make a very public appearance together at American Cinematheque's 2011 Award Show honoring Robert Downey Jr. That same month, the actress shoots down rumors that she is engaged and expecting a baby. "I've been married once, and I don't know if I'll get married again," she says. "But I can tell you that as of this very moment, I have no plan to get married. Got that?"
6 of 15
MISS BLISS
Following a 10-day holiday in Telluride, Colo., Men's Health's Sexiest Woman of All Time and her beau join actor Orlando Bloom in L.A. for HBO's January screening of Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory before hitting up the Directors Guild of America Awards in Hollywood later that month. Aniston tells the February 2012 issue of InStyle she is in a "joyful and peaceful" place in life and that the couple's romance is going strong.
7 of 15
FRENCH CONNECTION
They got a new love nest and a new puppy, so it's no surprise that by June 2012, the couple seemed well on their way to getting engaged. But first, a trip to Paris, where they stroll the Tuileries Gardens, visit the Palais-Royal, and dine on pasta and pizza at Aniston's favorite haunt, Ristorante Le Stresa. "There was a lot of tenderness and talk between them," an employee tells PEOPLE. "They seemed a good fit."
8 of 15
PUT A RING ON IT
Following a stop in Rome, the couple return to L.A. at the end of June and are greeted by another round of engagement rumors, which are quickly denied. The actual proposal comes Aug. 10 – Theroux's birthday. "Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday on Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, accepted his proposal of marriage," his rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.
9 of 15
LOVE & LAUGHS
Three months into their engagement, Aniston and Theroux beamed brightly for cameras while honoring pal Ben Stiller at the Nov. 15 American Cinematheque Award Gala in Beverly Hills. One month earlier, during an October 2012 appearance on Chelsea Lately, the actress teared up when talking about their impending nuptials.
10 of 15
RED-Y TO WED
There was no shortage of affection for the pair at the 2013 Oscars, where the actress dutifully adjusts her man's bow tie on Feb. 24. "[She] is crazy about Justin and can't wait to be his wife," a source tells PEOPLE of Aniston in March.
11 of 15
LAST LOOK
"You know, we already feel married," the We're the Millers star tells the Associated Press in July 2013 following the announcement that she and Theroux had put their wedding planning on hold. Still looking very much in love, the couple attend the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14 with their arms draped around each other.
12 of 15
JET-SETTING ROMANCE
To celebrate Theroux's birthday as well as the couple's two-year engagement anniversary, the actors head to Bora Bora for the first time together in August 2014. "Despite their long engagement, they do seem very happy together," a source tells PEOPLE. "Jen is just happy to be sharing her life with Justin."
13 of 15
STAYING STRONG
Rumors swirl of an impending split when Aniston and Theroux surpass the two-year engagement mark, but the stars tune out the negative talk. "The main thing is to try to just keep refocusing back on what you know is true and what makes you guys happy," Aniston tells CBS Sunday Morning in January 2015. "We know what our truth is."
14 of 15
JEN'S FAVORITE
Asked what has been the best thing to happen to her in her 40s, Aniston answers without hesitation. "Justin," the actress tells PEOPLE. "He's the best thing in this decade." The star, who also coparents 17 adorable chickens with Theroux, also gushes about her beautiful engagement ring. "I love it because he picked it, put it into a setting and it's simple."
15 of 15
JUST MARRIED!
As is common with high-profile Hollywood couples, Aniston, 46, and Theroux tie the knot in a secret ceremony, a few days shy of Theroux's 44th birthday and what would have been the third anniversary of their engagement. The pair's low-key wedding takes place at their Bel-Air mansion on Aug. 5, and is reportedly attended by friends Chelsea Handler, Howard Stern and Lisa Kudrow. Following the ceremony, Aniston and Theroux jet off to Bora Bora.
See Also
More
Happy Second Anniversary! Why Justin Theroux Can Still Make Jennifer Aniston Blush
More
18 Times Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Couldn't Stop Gushing About Each Other
Robert Pattinson Says He Was Joking About Bestiality in New Movie: It 'Spiraled Out of Control'
Elizabeth Olsen Says She Nearly Froze Shooting Thriller Wind River in the Utah Mountains
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gag Reel: Kurt Russell Almost Gets Hit in the Face
Horror at the Algiers: Inside the Real-Life Story Dramatized in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit