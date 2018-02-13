Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Her 49th Birthday with Courteney Cox and Some Girlfriends in Malibu

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday with her closest Friends.

The actress turned 49 on Sunday and marked her special day with a lunch in Malibu, California. Aniston was joined by pals Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn.

Aniston’s manager Aleen Keshishian shared a snap of the girls’ day out on Instagram Monday.

“#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston [heart] u so much!” wrote Keshishian, who also represents Aniston’s closest friends Jason Bateman and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“We love our Jen. magical Malibu day. I love that this is taken by the kiddos!” author Mandy Ingber also shared on Instagram.

This year’s celebrations appear to be more low-key in comparison to last year when she vacationed in Los Cabos, Mexico, with Cox and husband Justin Theroux.

Prior to her birthday, on Saturday Aniston and Cox, 53, toasted Ellen DeGeneres at her 60th birthday bash in Hollywood that was also attended by stars Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen.

Though Aniston and Cox have stayed close friends over a decade since Friends was off the air, a reunion with all their former NBC castmates may be unlikely, though not impossible.

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything,” the birthday girl told DeGeneres earlier this month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, jokingly adding, “I mean, George Clooney got married … that’s like an anything can happen.”

Despite what Aniston said about the reunion possibilities, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the hit ’90s sitcom, was asked about getting the gang back together for a reunion last year and she shot down the idea.

“Do you think you it would ever happen? Do you think you could get the group together?” Savannah Guthrie asked her on the Today show.

“Me personally? No,” Kudrow, 54, said. “But we have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great.”