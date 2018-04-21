Jenna Dewan Steps Out for First Red Carpet Appearance After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan made her first public appearance since she and estranged husband Channing Tatum jointly announced they were splitting after nearly nine years of marriage.

The 37-year-old dancer and actress stepped out on Friday night to attend the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s fifth annual Hope and Heritage gala to receive the organization’s 2018 research award.

She walked the red carpet in an eye-catching black Zuhair Murad gown, with beaded floral appliqués and a feather-lined matching cape. She accessorized the look with purple earrings and a yellow floral and green ring.

“Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor!” Dewan wrote on Instagram later, captioning a photo of herself and the glass award. “I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on April 2, Dewan and Tatum announced they were going their separate ways.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said, later sharing the same statement on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Both Dewan and Tatum have been seen out and about since without their wedding rings.

Meanwhile, Dewan’s slowly been returning to social media — even removing her married last name from her accounts (Tatum has yet to share anything new on social media).

Last week, she updated Instagram with her first post since her separation, writing, “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” while wearing a white sleeveless crop top and billowy white maxi skirt at the beach.

On Wednesday, Dewan posted her first YouTube video since the split — dancing to Henry Green’s song “Something” in a white dress on the beach. The video, titled A Little Dance, was “inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx,” Dewan wrote in the description.

Then later on Wednesday, Dewan shared a smiling photo of herself to Instagram, captured as she held a cup of coffee on a bed, wearing a pink Danskin bra and panty set and a white robe. “A little R&R in my favorite @danskinapparel intimates,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

It hasn’t all been easy though. Some users have divorced-shamed her, criticizing her for appearing to move on from her relationship so quickly.

Dewan and Tatum first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. Both share daughter Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”