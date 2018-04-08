Jenna Dewan Is Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Announcing Split From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan stepped out sans an accessory she’s been wearing for nearly nine years: her wedding ring.

After announcing her split from Channing Tatum on Monday, the 37-year-old actress and dancer headed out in Los Angeles on Saturday donning a denim dress that fell past her knees and black heels. She wore a necklace and sunglasses, but her silver band was noticeably missing from her left ring finger.

Dewan was still wearing her wedding ring while heading to a yoga class just hours before PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the split on Monday.

“Jenna seemed a little gloomier than usual but otherwise okay,” a source told PEOPLE. “She often takes classes at the studio. She is a regular. Her practice and workouts seem very important to her.”

Tatum, 37, was seen on a Target trip on Wednesday with their 4-year-old daughter Everly sweetly riding on his shoulders while they exited the store. The 21 Jump Street star was still wearing his wedding ring for the outing.

Dewan and Tatum, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage in a joint statement that was also shared on their social media accounts.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair said.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they added.

A source close to the couple previously PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”