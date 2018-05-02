Jenna Dewan Thanks Fans for 'Support' as Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes for Introducing Her as Tatum

Even a pro like Ellen DeGeneres can occasionally slip up.

While welcoming the World of Dance star to her talk show, DeGeneres accidentally introduced Jenna Dewan as “Jenna Dewan Tatum,” the name she went by before her split from husband Channing Tatum.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” DeGeneres told the Step Up star. “I introduced you and it was such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. And I apologize.”

Continued DeGeneres, “I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying, but…”

Dewan, 37, harbored no hard feelings.

“Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It’s truly, so amazing. It’s all love!” she said as she got a sweet hug from World of Dance costar Jennifer Lopez.

Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The dancer and actress changed her social media name from “Jenna Dewan Tatum” back to “Jenna Dewan” just three weeks after she and Tatum jointly announced they had split after nearly nine years of marriage.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The duo, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, have one child together — daughter Everly — who will turn 5 this month.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement to PEOPLE in April. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

RELATED VIDEO: Signs of Trouble Surfaced Over Last Few Months in Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Marriage

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE Dewan and Tatum tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED: Everything We Know About Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Split

The former couple has remained amicable since announcing their breakup and have continued spending time with their daughter.

“Jenna is still on good terms with Channing,” another source told PEOPLE. “They get along. They spend some time together as a family, but mostly separately with Everly.”