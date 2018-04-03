Jenna Dewan Tatum was spotted wearing her wedding ring on Monday, hours before PEOPLE exclusively confirmed her split from husband Channing Tatum.

Dressed in a camouflage jacket and all-black outfit, the World of Dance host, 37, attended a morning yoga class in Studio City, California, with her silver band noticeably on her left ring finger.

“Jenna seemed a little gloomier than usual but otherwise okay,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She often takes classes at the studio. She is a regular. Her practice and workouts seem very important to her.”

The last time she and Channing, 37, were pictured together on a red carpet was in November 2017 at the premiere of War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend. Months later, in December, the pair was spotted at Disneyland with daughter Everly.

The Tatums, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after before tying the knot in 2009, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage in a joint statement that was also shared on their social media accounts.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair said.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they added.

Dewan Tatum most recently took their 4-year-old child to the Kids’ Choice Awards where Tatum hit the stage to promote his new animated movie Smallfoot.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video of Everly playing with her mother on Easter.

Meanwhile, Tatum’s last photo with his wife was a selfie shared on Instagram on March 18.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum in November 2017 Greg Doherty/Getty

In February, the Step Up alum opened up to Health about the perception that she and Tatum had a “perfect life,” saying instead that they worked hard to keep their relationship going.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she said. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.”