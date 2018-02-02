Jenna Dewan Shares Flirtatious Audition Video From When She Met Channing Tatum on the Step Up Set

Jenna Dewan Tatum is showing fans where it all began in her love story with husband Channing Tatum.

The World of Dance host, 37, shared a video of her audition for Step Up alongside Tatum, also 37, in 2005 before the two would go on to star in the hit 2006 dance film.

Dewan Tatum, who shares 4-year-old daughter Everly with the actor, said she was sent her audition tape ahead of the premiere of the couple’s new YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water, which they produced together.

“It’s really cute, and also embarrassing, and crazy but of course I want to share it with all of you. Please watch how many times I giggle and laugh, it’s very cute,” she said while showing clips from the couples’ audition together.

The chemistry between the two is immediately evident in the video as they stood close together while facing the camera. At one point, Dewan Tatum puts her arm on Tatum’s shoulder which prompted him to encircle her in his arms.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatu Greg Doherty/Getty

“It’s not a picture, you guys! It’s a moving camera!” someone in the background told the two. “We’re posing like it’s prom!” Dewan Tatum said, laughing.

When the two began to salsa dance, Dewan Tatum said how impressed she is, telling the actor, “Oh, stop it right now. You said, ‘I don’t know how to dance!’ That was actually pretty good!”

Commenting on the video, the actress said, “It’s very sentimental and amazing for me to watch, and I hope you all enjoy it.”

The two actors married in 2009 in Malibu, California. Tatum previously opened up about his marriage to Dewan Tatum, saying he owes most of his success and happiness to her.

“We’re a good support system for each other,” he said. “We keep pushing each other to grow and be better. I don’t think I could do it any other way [than with her].”