Jenna Dewan Pushes Back on Rumors That Channing Tatum's Behavior Caused Split

Jenna Dewan is pushing back on rumors that Channing Tatum‘s behavior is to blame for their separation.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” a rep for the actress tells PEOPLE in response to reports that Tatum’s partying and flirting caused their split. “The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”

The former couple, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage in a joint statement on Monday.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair said.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they added.

In the months leading up to the split, Tatum was making family time a priority and even turned down job offers to be around Dewan and their four-year-old daughter Everly more, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“They honestly do still love each other and that’s not just for show,” a third source told PEOPLE. “That love turned more into a friendship rather than the passion they felt when they first met and fell in love.”

The pair worked hard on their marriage before making the difficult decision to make their separation official, another source told PEOPLE.

“It’s not anything rushed. They will not get back together, but they will continue to be the best parents to Everly. The fact that they get along is everything.”