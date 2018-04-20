Jenna Dewan Gets Divorce-Shamed for Posting an Underwear Photo and Dropping Her Married Name

Three weeks after Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced they were splitting, some on social media are attempting to shame Dewan for moving on with her life.

Commenting on the actress and dancer’s most recent social media post, which features her holding a cup of coffee in bed while posing in her underwear, some Instagram users took issue with the 37-year-old — who just dropped her married name on social media — for her actions.

“That was fast. Most people are not in a hurry but it seems like she been over it for awhile,” wrote one social media user.

While another wrote, “Remove Channing check. Remove Tatum from name check. Remove clothes for IG pic check,” which seemed to piggyback off of another commenter who wrote, “and the attention seeking begins …🙄.”

But not everybody thought Dewan deserved to be criticized for moving on.

“Jenna was someone before her husband and she will be someone how that he will be her ex-husband. If you were told you could never move on or were told you couldn’t do something because of your ex, anyone would be pissed off,” wrote one social media user.

“Ease up on this woman that is able to take care of herself. She’s promoting a brand. She’s beautiful. She is going through a hard time and people just want to spread hate. Shame on you. Divorce is hard and it’s not up to anyone else how she handles the business side of her life,” another added.

While a third commenter raised the question: “are people only being so hard on Dewan because she’s woman?

“Fact is we ALL need to do something, ANYTHING after a break-up or divorce. If advertising is hers, then leave her be. She’s a human. Respect that. My guess is it won’t be long before we see Channing promoting a movie..will you haters disrespect [him in] the same way?….” they wrote.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the pair were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages soon after. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The actors, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, both share daughter Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE Dewan and Tatum tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

Since jointly announcing their plan to separate, Dewan has been spotted attending workout classes and returning to work on her upcoming project Mixtape. On April 7, she was spotted out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.