Jenna Dewan Lets Loose in a White Dress and Without Wedding Ring After Split from Channing Tatum

Newly single Jenna Dewan is back in action in her first YouTube video post since she and ex Channing Tatum announced their split in early April.

The dancer and actress, 37, showed off her skills in an ethereal video in which she danced to Henry Green’s song “Something” in a white dress at the beach and twirled in the sand with mountains in the background.

The video, titled A Little Dance, was “inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx,” Dewan wrote in the description.

Last week, she shared her first Instagram post since they shared they were separating, writing, “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” while wearing a white sleeveless crop top and billowy white maxi skirt at the beach.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Tatums were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages soon after. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The actors, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, have one child together — daughter Everly — who will turn 5 in May.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE Dewan and Tatum tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

Since jointly announcing their plan to separate, Dewan has been spotted attending workout classes and returning to work on her upcoming project Mixtape. On April 7, she was spotted out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.