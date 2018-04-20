Jenna Dewan Drops Her Married Name on Social Media 3 Weeks After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan has taken the next step in her split from Channing Tatum: changing her last name on social media.

The 37-year-old dancer and actress has changed her social media name from “Jenna Dewan Tatum” back to “Jenna Dewan.”

Her change comes three weeks after Dewan and Tatum jointly announced they were splitting after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement to PEOPLE on April 2, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages soon after. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Since then, Dewan’s slowly been returning to social media. Last week, she shared her first Instagram post since her separation, writing, “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” while wearing a white sleeveless crop top and billowy white maxi skirt at the beach.

On Wednesday, Dewan posted her first YouTube video since the split — dancing to Henry Green’s song “Something” in a white dress on the beach. The video, titled A Little Dance, was “inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx,” Dewan wrote in the description.

Then later on Wednesday, Dewan shared a smiling photo of herself to Instagram, captured as she held a cup of coffee on a bed, wearing a pink Danskin bra and panty-set and a white robe. “A little R&R in my favorite @danskinapparel intimates,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The actors, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, have one child together — daughter Everly — who will turn 5 in May.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE Dewan and Tatum tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

Since jointly announcing their plan to separate, Dewan has been spotted attending workout classes and returning to work on her upcoming project Mixtape. On April 7, she was spotted out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.