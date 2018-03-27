Jeff Goldblum Says His Mom Thought He Was Dead After Google Mistakenly Said He Was

Jeff Goldblum‘s mom fell victim to the actor’s death hoax in 2009.

The actor recounted the unfortunate story during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday. When the host asked the Jurassic Park star if anyone had believed the hoax, he revealed his mom Shirley was affected by it.

“Yes, someone had put online that I had fallen off a cliff in New Zealand,” Goldblum, 65, recalled. “Before we got the word out and I could call everybody, yes, my mom. She called and was like, ‘Jeffrey, are you alright? Are you alright?’ ”

He continued, “And then a friend of mine [who] very tearfully and hysterically left a message.”

Jeff Goldblum at the Isle of Dogs premiere Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The hoax was originated by a spoof website that said the actor fell off a cliff while filming a movie in New Zealand. The website also circulated fake reports of Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise falling off a cliff in 2006 and 2008, respectively. Multiple news outlets reported on the fake news, causing “Jeff Goldblum dead” to trend on Google.

Shortly after the gaffe in 2009, Goldblum delivered a tribute to himself on The Colbert Report.

“No-one will miss Jeff Goldblum more than me. he was not only a friend and mentor, but he was also me,” he said at the time. Jeff Goldblum’s performances combined the muscularity of (Marlon) Brando, the pathos of (Meryl) Streep and the musky sensuality of a pride of baboons.”

During his Watch What Happens Live appearance, the actor also took the opportunity to tease whether his Jurassic Park costar Laura Dern would appear in one of the Jurassic World movies.

“I don’t know for sure, I can’t divulge anything,” Goldblum said. “But maybe, maybe she will.”

Goldblum stars in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, now in theaters. He also appears in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, out June 22.