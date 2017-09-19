Javier Bardem Reveals Why Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Make a Good Couple

Javier Bardem has given Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky‘s relationship his seal of approval.

The actor opened up about his mother! costar and director’s romance in a new interview with the New York Times, revealing why he thinks the two are such a good match.

Bardem said he noticed similarities between Lawrence and Aronofsky while filming the psychological thriller, which is now out in theaters.

“Creatively speaking, both are very willing to go as deep as is necessary without being contaminated by it,” he said. “To create means to go from a place of neutrality to a place of imagination, where you build up something that didn’t exist, and then go back to neutrality. Both are able to do that, which makes the experience much more pleasant.”

Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, began dating shortly after the film wrapped. The two have long avoided talking about their year-long relationship, but Lawrence hasn’t been shy about praising her director-turned-boyfriend while doing press for the movie.

“What I’ve always loved about Darren is, he’s unapologetic and he’s bold,” Lawrence told the NYT.

The feeling appears to be mutual. When asked about the star, Aronofsky told the NYT, “It’s always fun to be in a room with Jen. She’s hilarious and real and truthful.”

The film follows a young wife (Lawrence) of an older poet (Bardem) who is tormented after mysterious visitors (Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris) arrive at their isolated home.