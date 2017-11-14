Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Walk Their First Red Carpet As an Officially Married Couple

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet stepped out for the Justice League premiere Monday making their newlywed debut.

The actor, 38, and actress, 49, looked very much the glamorous Hollywood couple at the premiere of his new film in Los Angeles, with the Aquaman actor wearing a dashing navy Valentino suit.

Bonet looked resplendent in a red velvet Alexander McQueen dress complete with a detailed silver metallic trim along the neckline and shoulders.

The red carpet event marks their first official public outing since news broke that they had tied the knot.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple wed in early October in a very intimate celebration. Representatives for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The duo share children Lola, 10 and Nakoa-Wolf, 8, while Momoa is step-dad to Bonet’s 28-year-old daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex Lenny Kravitz.

While Momoa was pleased to marry his “dream woman,” he was hoping their celebration would remain under wraps.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a–hole leaked it and I will find you,” Momoa, 38, told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend at a Justice League press junket.

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” he said about the celebration. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

The Aquaman star met Bonet, 49, in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed that they married later that year in November, however, it has since been revealed they had not made their union official. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year.