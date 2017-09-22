Jared Leto, 45, Wants You to 'Caption' His Insane Abs

Get ready for an end of the week treat.
Actor, musician, Oscar winner and all around hottie Jared Leto posted a shirtless picture on his Instagram late Thursday to give his fans — and the world — a reason to drool.
The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman showed off his chiseled bod and asked followers to “caption” a revealing picture of his torso. Leto also seemed to have shaved off the bushy beard he’s been sporting on tour with the rock band for the last few months.
His fans certainly responded.
While most just commented about how “dead” they are now, others went for the memes.
Others wanted a little more from the musician and actor, who seemed to be without pants.
And some fans just couldn’t help but notice how Leto, 45, never seems to age.
But a few fans weren’t fooled by the picture. Twitter user @AnnetteEchelon, clearly a Leto super fan, pointed out that the picture is old because the actor has a different phone than the black one shown in the reflection.
Watch your back, Leto! Your fans can’t be fooled.