Jared Leto, 45, Wants You to 'Caption' His Insane Abs

Get ready for an end of the week treat.

Actor, musician, Oscar winner and all around hottie Jared Leto posted a shirtless picture on his Instagram late Thursday to give his fans — and the world — a reason to drool.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman showed off his chiseled bod and asked followers to “caption” a revealing picture of his torso. Leto also seemed to have shaved off the bushy beard he’s been sporting on tour with the rock band for the last few months.

His fans certainly responded.

While most just commented about how “dead” they are now, others went for the memes.

Great. Now I'm expecting triplets pic.twitter.com/RfbG78Z1hR — Vero Veo ☉ (@Ronie_6) September 22, 2017

Others wanted a little more from the musician and actor, who seemed to be without pants.

"For every million views of #WalkOnWater, I'll move the camera down a bit" — Phoebe #freeballin (@AliveToLiveALie) September 21, 2017

WHERE’S THE REST OF IT???…of the album of course 😉 — sky (@spluhrge) September 21, 2017

WE DEMAND THE FULL PICTURE — 🐈 (@oopstomo) September 21, 2017

And some fans just couldn’t help but notice how Leto, 45, never seems to age.

I swear this man never ages pic.twitter.com/niUd6QjqCe — Joe Kerr (@Joe_Kerrrr) September 21, 2017

But a few fans weren’t fooled by the picture. Twitter user @AnnetteEchelon, clearly a Leto super fan, pointed out that the picture is old because the actor has a different phone than the black one shown in the reflection.

lol well yeah but that’s an old pic and he tricked me SO IM MAAAD — ANNANOBODY (@annanobodyy) September 22, 2017

yeah it is, he has a different phone now, the black one, this pic is circa 2015 — ANNANOBODY (@annanobodyy) September 22, 2017

Watch your back, Leto! Your fans can’t be fooled.