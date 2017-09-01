Classic! Jane Fonda and Robert Redford Reunite in Venice 50 Years After Barefoot in the Park

Before Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling or Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio joined the ranks of all-time best movie couples, there was Jane Fonda and Robert Redford.

At the 74th Venice Film Festival, the frequent costars reunited 50 years after playing newlyweds in the 1967 classic Barefoot in the Park to premiere their new Netflix film Our Souls at Night.

Based on Kent Haruf’s novel and adapted by The Fault in Our Stars writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the film stars Fonda, 79, and Redford, 81, as widowed neighbors Addie Moore and Louis Waters. After the two start sleeping in bed together to platonically alleviate their loneliness, a real romance begins to form.

In addition to Barefoot in the Park, the Academy Award winners also played love interests in Marlon Brando’s thriller The Chase (1966) and Sydney Pollack’s western adventure The Electric Horseman (1979.)

Redford and Fonda in a 1967 publicity shot for Barefoot in the Park.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, Fonda couldn’t help but swoon over her screen partner.

“The only problem with working with Bob is I kind of look into his eyes, and I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue,” she said of Redford.

“I realize that I’ve grown up because in the three previous movies, I was always in love with him,” she said. “I fell in love with him every time. So, if a day went by and he wouldn’t speak to me, I always took it personally.”

She added: “Now, when he doesn’t talk to me, I’m just like, ‘Hey Bob, come on.'”

Our Souls at Night will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on September 29.