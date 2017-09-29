Jane Fonda and Robert Redford's Most Loving Moments, On-Screen and Off

THE CHASE

Barefoot in the Park may be the film championed as the pinnacle of the Fonda/Redford on-screen romance, but it actually wasn't the first time the two had played opposite one another. Their made their debut on-screen together in 1960's Tall Story.

A year earlier they starred together in The Chase (seen here with costar Robert Duvall). Unlike Barefoot in the Park, Fonda and Redford played estranged lovers here, her character sparking a relationship with someone else while his sat in jail.