Jane Fonda and Robert Redford's Most Loving Moments, On-Screen and Off
50 years after Barefoot in the Park, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have reunited (and reignited their on-screen romance) in Our Souls at Night, out now.
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
The movie that fans remember most. 1967's Barefoot in the Park cast Jane Fonda and Robert Redford as red-hot newlyweds whose relationship hits a few speed bumps in their five-flight New York City walk-up apartment. Based on the Neil Simon play, the film gave audiences a taste for Fonda and Redford's electric chemistry.
OFF-SCREEN BONDING
Turns out Fonda and Redford were bonding off-screen too. Here, they cuddle up for a Barefoot in the Park promo shot.
THE CHASE
Barefoot in the Park may be the film championed as the pinnacle of the Fonda/Redford on-screen romance, but it actually wasn't the first time the two had played opposite one another. Their made their debut on-screen together in 1960's Tall Story.
A year earlier they starred together in The Chase (seen here with costar Robert Duvall). Unlike Barefoot in the Park, Fonda and Redford played estranged lovers here, her character sparking a relationship with someone else while his sat in jail.
THE ELECTRIC HORSEMAN
Folllowing Barefoot in the Park, Fonda and Redford would next work together in 1979's The Electric Horseman. Here they hang between takes on set.
THE CHAPLIN AWARD GALA
Nearly 40 years after that film, Fonda and Redford's bond remained tight. Though they had to yet to appear on screen together again, the pair would often hang at events together, like the 42nd Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on April 27, 2015 (pictured above).
OUR SOULS AT NIGHT
Finally, they got back together.
50 years after Barefoot in the Park, Redford and Fonda have reunited in Our Souls at Night to play widowed neighbors Addie Moore and Louis Waters, who form a real romance after sleeping in bed together platonically (at first) to alleviate their loneliness. The film is based on Kent Haruf’s novel and adapted by The Fault in Our Stars writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.
THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
The experience brought them even closer. Here, they embrace on the red carpet at the 74th Venice Film Festival, where they recieved the Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievementa award during a ceremony at Venice Lido on September 1.
OUR SOULS AT NIGHT PREMIERE
Hours earlier, they held hands and smiled for photographers at the Venice Film Festival's red carpet premiere of Our Souls at Night.
AFTER PARTY SMOOCH
“Once of the things I really like about Jane that’s manifested in this film is that she really is a force,” Redford, 81, said on Today Sept. 27. “As long as I’ve known Jane she’s always moving forward, and doesn’t look back. And whatever pain, whatever problems she’s had in the past, remains in the past and she keeps moving forward. It’s an admirable quality and very few people have it like Jane does.”
That same night, Fonda gave Redford a kiss on the cheek as the two hung at The Oak Room where Our Souls at Night was having its New York City premiere.
