Jane Fonda Celebrates 79th Birthday Supporting Standing Rock with Lily Tomlin and Frances Fisher

Jane Fonda returned to her activist roots for her 79th birthday on Wednesday in Los Angeles when she appeared at a rally with famous friends Lily Tomlin, Frances Fisher and Catherine Keener.

The Grace and Frankie star marched alongside her friends and labor leader Dolores Huerta to stand in solidarity with the people of Standing Rock against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The #BankExit movement promotes the idea of moving money out of big banks and into local credit unions.

Fonda was treated to a cake and the “Happy Birthday Song” by Fisher and Tomlin.

The actress has deep roots in activism. She made waves in the early 1970s with her fierce opposition to the Vietnam War.

In 1972, she traveled to Hanoi, Vietnam and posed in an infamous photo where she sat on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft battery. Critics called her “Hanoi Jane” after the incident, and Fonda later apologized to veterans, saying she would “go to my grave regetting the photograph.” Fonda has also been a strong supporter of feminist and environmental causes for decades.

In May, the Monster-in-Law actress talked to AARP The Magazine about rethinking her approach to acting.

“Last year I thought, ‘I can’t very well leave the business now and never come back. Maybe I should find out what’s up.’ So I went into therapy and got an acting coach,” she said.

“It’s really scary when you’re looking at it from the outside,” Fonda continued. “When you’re inside it, it’s not scary at all. You feel better.”

She added: “If you’d told me when I was 20 or 30 that I’d be happier at 70, I would’ve said to you, ‘You’re out of your mind.'”