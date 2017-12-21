Jane Fonda Turns 80! Revisit Her Career Highlights in Photos

Barefoot in the Park with Robert Redford

Fonda made her first of five films with Robert Redford in the 1967 romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park.

While the duo were never involved romantically, fans of their work have pined to see the two as something more than costars.

“People who know my history with Bob, and most popularly Barefoot in the Park, are very fond of the idea of the two of us together again,” Fonda admitted recently.

“There’s the relationship in the films, and then theres the personal one behind that,” Redford added. “It just turns out that we’ve been friends all these years but we’ve also been film partners.”