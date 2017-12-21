Movies
Jane Fonda Turns 80! Revisit Her Career Highlights in Photos
By Mike Miller
Posted on
Jane Fonda Turns 80!
Jane Seymour Fonda, award-winning actress, political activist, fashion icon and fitness guru, turned 80 on Thursday.
She celebrated the way she often does, with a charitable fundraiser for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, which she founded in 1995. The party raised $1.3 million on Saturday.
In celebration of Fonda's birthday, we've assembled a rundown of some of her most iconic moments and achievments after a lifetime in the public eye.
There Was a Little Girl
The actress, and daughter of screen legend Henry Fonda, made her Broadway debut in the 1960 play There Was a Little Girl.
She received her first Tony Award nomination for the role. Later that same year, she made her screen debut in Tall Story alongside Anthony Perkins. She won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for her performance.
With her famous pedigree and critically acclaimed debuts on both stage and screen, Fonda seemed destined for stardom.
Barefoot in the Park with Robert Redford
Fonda made her first of five films with Robert Redford in the 1967 romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park.
While the duo were never involved romantically, fans of their work have pined to see the two as something more than costars.
“People who know my history with Bob, and most popularly Barefoot in the Park, are very fond of the idea of the two of us together again,” Fonda admitted recently.
“There’s the relationship in the films, and then theres the personal one behind that,” Redford added. “It just turns out that we’ve been friends all these years but we’ve also been film partners.”
Her First Oscar Win for Klute
After receiving her first Oscar nomination for They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, Fonda became choosier with her roles in the late '60s, turning down parts in future hits like Rosemary's Baby and Bonnie and Clyde.
But when she returned to the screen three years later as a prostitute in the crime thriller Klute, she won her first Oscar.
Also that year, Fonda became one of the first celebrities to inject politics into the normally quiet award ceremony when she spoke out about her activism backstage with reporters after her acceptance speech.
Jane Fonda's Workout
Fonda released her first exercise video, Jane Fonda's Workout, in 1982. It would soon become the high-selling VHS tape of the time.
She released another 21 workout videos over the next 13 years, selling over 17 million copies. She released another five videos between 2010 and 2012.
Asked what the worst part of growing older was, Fonda recently told PEOPLE, "I can't lift as many weights as I used to."
Marriage and Retirement
Fonda went on to appear in nearly two dozens films throughout the '70s and '80s, including memorable hits like Fun with Dick and Jane and 9 to 5. She was also nominated for five Oscars during that time, winning the Best Actress award in 1979 for Coming Home.
But in 1991, after marrying her third husband, billionaire media tycoon Ted Turner, she announced her retirement from film.
Returning to the Big Screen
After a 15-year hiatus, Fonda made her return to acting in 2005 alongside Jennifer Lopez in Monsetr in Law.
She has continuing acting sporatically since, appearing in 2007's Georgia Rule, 2013's The Butler, 2014's This is Where I Leave You and 2015's Youth.
Her Charity Work and Activism
Throughout her career, Fonda has been a champion of women's rights, civil rights and environmentalism, as well as being staunchly anti-war.
Her charity work has focused on education, women's health, the environment, human rights and the arts.
Along with Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan, Fonda co-founded the Women's Media Center in 2005. The organization works to strengthen women's role in media.
Return to the Stage
After a 47-year hiatus, Fonda returned to Broadway for the first time since 1963 in 2009's 33 Variations.
She earned a Tony nomination for leading actress for her performance.
Grace and Frankie
After conquering television, movies and the stage, Fonda took the streaming service world by storm with her beloved Netflix series Grace and Frankie.
Starring alongside Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterson and Martin Sheen, Fonda has been working on the show since 2015, and was nominated for an Emmy for playing Grace in 2017.
