Jane Fonda and Richard Perry Split After 8 Years: Report

Oscar winner Jane Fonda and her music-producer partner Richard Perry have split after 8 years together.

Perry confirmed the news to Page Six saying, “That’s true.” The “You’re So Vain” producer added that he and Fonda are “still very close.”

Fonda, 79, and Perry, 74, started dating in 2009 and fell in love while he helped her recover from a knee surgery. In a video interview for Oprah.com, the actress says that she went to L.A. “to get a new knee and ended up with a new lover.” The two can be seen dancing at the end of the video after Fonda gives a tour of the home they shared at the time.

The former couple have moved out of their five-bedroom Beverly Hills house and listed it for sale. Fonda even made an accompanying video to go along with the house listing, in which she describes the moment she knew it was perfect for her and Perry.

“Hello I am Jane Fonda and I am in my home, the home that I have shared with my partner Richard Perry for a number of years,” Fonda says in the video. “Richard and I must have looked at more than 30 houses and the day we pulled in through the gate into the front, I took one look at the house and I knew. I just knew.”

The Grace & Frankie actress, who never wed Perry, has been married three times— to director Roger Vadim, activist Tom Hayden and CNN founder Ted Turner.

Fonda will be presenting the Life Achievement Award alongside Dolly Parton to her Grace & Frankie costar Lily Tomlin at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29. The three costarred together in the 1980 movie 9 to 5.