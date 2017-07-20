Movies
On the 200th Anniversary of Jane Austen's Death: Pride and Prejudice, Clueless & More On-Screen Adaptations You Should Watch
This week marks the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death — and the week a ten pound note with the author’s face debuted across the pond
EMMA (1996)
Gwyneth Paltrow takes on the titular role in Emma, which recounts the classic tale of Emma Woodhouse and her adventures in matchmaking and finding love. The movie should also be noted for its excellent score: Composer Rachel Portman won an Oscar in said category that year.
PRIDE & PREJUDICE (2005)
Fact: Die-hard Austen fans will debate the merits of the 2005 film versus the 1994 BBC miniseries until they're blue in the face. But for anyone looking for an education in Austen, both are essential. The 2005 film stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy. Though Austen purists take some issue with some of the changes made in the film — Darcy didn't propose for the first time in the rain, for one, and Mr. Bingley's second sister (and her husband) were eliminated — it's still a beautiful, more compact retelling of Austen's most famous story.
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (1995)
The classic BBC miniseries stars Jennfier Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy — the role Firth is arguably most associated with. The series, which boasts six episodes that total 327 minutes, is no small undertaking but remains a favorite among an array of Austen fans. Plus, Firth's lake scene is so iconic that a monument was created in England in its honor.
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (1995)
1995 was a good year for Austen lovers. In addition to the BBC Pride and Prejudice miniseries, Ang Lee's famed Sense and Sensibility adaptation also debuted. Emma Thompson, who plays Elinor Dashwood in the movie, won an Oscar for her adaptation of the novel, and both she and Kate Winslet (who plays Marianne Dashwood) nabbed acting nominations. They aren't the only celebs giving the movie some serious star power: Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant also star.
BECOMING JANE (2007)
For those who are interested in the woman behind the words, Becoming Jane, starring Anne Hathaway as Austen herself, follows Austen's own novel-worthy love story. Though her romance didn't end in a happy marriage like her characters' always do (Austen never married), the story is inspired by true events and offers a more bleak, but yes, realistic perspective of the Austen era.
LOST IN AUSTEN (2008)
It's fan-fiction of sorts for Austen fans: Amanda, a modern-day Londoner gets trapped in the world of Pride and Prejudice, a dream come true for any Austenite. However, once Amanda gets there, things start to take a turn from the original story. Lost in Austen is also a miniseries, so viewing should be saved for when you have some free time on your hands.
BRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2004)
Bollywood does Austen! This modern-day (musical!) adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is set in India and stars Aishwarya Rai as Lalita Bakshi, the Elizabeth Bennet character. Darcy is an American hotelier who meets Lalita at a wedding. Bride and Prejudice not only conquers the issues of differing social class and economic status that the original text does, but also the hurdles of an interracial relationship. Plus, as is common with Bollywood flicks, Bride and Prejudice features really catchy tunes to break up the drama. (You'll be singing "Marriage Has Come to Town" for the next week.)
THE LIZZIE BENNET DIARIES (2012)
While not a movie or television show, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries is a must-watch for any Austenite. The web series version of Pride & Prejudice in which Elizabeth is a graduate student and vlogger who chronicles a modern interpretation of the events from her bedroom. Instead of English estates, the characters run digital media companies, and they've gotten a diversity upgrade, too: Charles Bingley is now Bing Lee. And though most of the action happens off-screen, Lizzie tells all to the camera. The best part? All 100 episodes are available to watch on YouTube.
BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY & BRIDGET JONES: THE EDGE OF REASON (2001, 2004)
Both of the first two Bridget Jones films have Austen foundations. The first is, most obviously, inspired by Pride & Prejudice. In it, the aloof and appropriately-named Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth, to boot!) plays coy about his admiration for Bridget, while she's romanced by playboy Daniel Cleaver. The Edge of Reason takes its cues from another Austen novel, Persuasion, in which our heroine is persuaded to dump her true love, just as Anne Elliot had. There are several scenes that echo the book throughout the film.
CLUELESS (1995)
One of the loosest adaptations of an Austen work, Clueless —set in the '90s in Beverly Hills — is inspired by Emma. Alicia Silverstone's Cher serves as the Emma character as she attempts to make romantic matches among her peers and teachers at her high school. And though the words "as if!" have never been uttered in an Austen novel, they're right at home in this Austen-inspired film.
AUSTENLAND (2013)
Any intense Austen fan will see a bit of themselves in Jane Hayes, the protagonist of Austenland, played by Keri Russell. Hayes finds it impossible to find a real-life man who stands up to her idealized version of Mr. Darcy, and after her latest breakup, she heads to a themed resort in England to truly live life like characters in an Austen novel. There, she meets a standoffish man who seems rude and pretentious — and if you've read Pride and Prejudice, you know how this story goes.
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE AND ZOMBIES (2016)
A parody book published in 2009, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, is Austen's exact story, with zombie invasions and references smattered in. For example, the Bennet sisters are trained martial artists (so they can defend themselves against the ongoing zombie takeover). The evil George Wickham turns out to be undead himself, and Darcy saves Lydia not only from Wickham, but from a zombie army. The book was a surprise hit, and was turned to a film last year, with Downton Abbey's Lily James as the zombie-killing Elizabeth Bennet, and Sam Riley as Darcy.
