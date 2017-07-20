PRIDE & PREJUDICE (2005)

Fact: Die-hard Austen fans will debate the merits of the 2005 film versus the 1994 BBC miniseries until they're blue in the face. But for anyone looking for an education in Austen, both are essential. The 2005 film stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy. Though Austen purists take some issue with some of the changes made in the film — Darcy didn't propose for the first time in the rain, for one, and Mr. Bingley's second sister (and her husband) were eliminated — it's still a beautiful, more compact retelling of Austen's most famous story.