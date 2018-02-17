Jamie Foxx Walks Off During Live ESPN Broadcast After Host Asked Him About Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx walked off a live ESPN broadcast after he was asked about his relationship with Katie Holmes.

The actor, 50, who was preparing to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, was interviewed by SportsCenter‘s Michael Smith but it didn’t end on a great note.

Smith touched on photos that surfaced of Foxx and Holmes playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day, saying, “I know you’ve prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love & Basketball?”

Guess Jamie Foxx had to go and couldn't answer a question about playing basketball with Katie Holmes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYq9fPHt3v — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 16, 2018

Foxx immediately reached for his headphones and stood up, smiling off camera as he refused to answer the question. An assistant helped him take off the microphone clip and Foxx walked away heading toward the basketball court.

“Uh oh, did we lose him?” Smith said as Foxx was seen beginning to stretch out on the court. “Oh, he ready to go, he ready to hoop.”

While the Oscar winner didn’t answer the question, he appeared to be in a good mood before the game as he stood on the court with Justin Bieber.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I’m ready-made, all you gotta do is add water,” he told an ESPN reporter on the court. “They’re ready to pour some water on me and I’m ready to rock!”

He walked away as he started dancing on the court, while the reporter asked Bieber if he had any last words before the game.

“Let’s have some fun out there!” the 23-year-old said.

The Valentine’s Day outing marks a rare public appearance for the couple who like to keep things extremely private.

“Jamie and Katie’s relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar,” a Foxx source told PEOPLE. “They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie.”

The pair were first spotted dancing with one another in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the All We Have director split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage. Since then, they’ve mostly spent time together at one another’s homes in Los Angeles and avoided the spotlight.

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” the insider continued. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”