Movies

Jamie Foxx Says Dating Is 'Tough' at 49 After Running Into His Daughter's Friends at the Club

By

Posted on

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx is feeling his age.

At 49, the Baby Driver star says he got a perspective check after running into friends of his 23-year-old daughter Corinne at the club.

“It’s tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’ You have to be so careful.”

Foxx added, “When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease!”

The actor, normally private about his dating life, has long been the subject of romance rumors with Katie Holmes. Although they’ve never officially confirmed a relationship, multiple sources have told PEOPLE the pair have been casually spending time together since 2013.

Foxx also opened up to ET about his youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 7, who he says is a big fan of her dad’s life in the spotlight. “She loves all that Hollywood stuff,” he revealed.

“Someone gave me a convertible Rolls-Royce to drive and she loved it with the roof down, driving down Sunset Boulevard,” Foxx remembered. “When we got near Soho House I said, ‘We’ve got to put the roof up because it looks terrible arriving like this.’ And, just as I put the roof up she shouted out, ‘Jamie Foxx is in the house!’ “

Needless to say, Annalise also enjoyed arriving at the premiere of her dad’s new film Baby Driver in a $2 million Bugatti Veyron in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Foxx brought both of his daughters as his dates to the Edgar Wright-directed film. Corinne was previously named Miss Golden Globe in 2015.