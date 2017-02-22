Jamie Foxx Was the Target of a Racial Slur in Croatia

Jamie Foxx was the target of a racial slur while in Croatia after two people allegedly used a racial slur to insult the Django Unchained actor in a restaurant.

According to the Associated Press, Croatian police filed disorderly conduct charges against the two people after receiving reports on Sunday of “particularly arrogant and rude” insults made against a restaurant patron, as well as “one of the guests on racial grounds.”

While the AP indicated that the police report did not name Foxx, 49, the actor took to Instagram to address the incident in a now-deleted post. Police told the AP they were investigating whether to pursue other charges against the two men.

Total Croatia News, a foreign news outlet, reported Foxx posted several videos talking about the incident, and suggesting that the restaurant staff reacted quickly by escorting the men out.

“I came to the table and they assaulted us!” Foxx allegedly said in one post, according to Total Croatia News.

Foxx, who won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2005 for his role in Ray, was in Dubvronik, Croatia, filming for Robin Hood, an upcoming film starring Jamie Dornan. Foxx is playing Little John.

Despite the incident, Foxx doesn’t seem to harbor any ill feelings toward the country. He took to Instagram on Monday to showcase the splendor he saw while staying at a castle.

“I’m out here in Croatia — it’s crazy,” he said, showing the trees and lake that surrounded him. “This is blowing my mind a little. I’m all the way from Terrell, Texas. Don’t tell me your dreams can’t come true.”

“I’m telling you right now, don’t tell me that you can’t do what you can do,” he continued. “And they even have me in a castle. A castle!”