Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Raising Children in Hollywood and Reveals JAY-Z is His Famous Father Role Model

Jamie Foxx is one proud papa.

The 49-year-old father of two is still on a high after watching his oldest daughter Corrine, 23, walk the runway in the Sherri Hill show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

“In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter, she’s just incredible — 23 years old [and] graduated from college. It was just a great moment,” Foxx told PEOPLE on Friday as he celebrate the kickoff of the JetSet SuiteLife package at the W Boston.

“It’s amazing to see our kids grow up. We’re so proud of them,” he said of Corinne, and younger daughter Anelise, 8. “They ended up being okay.”

When it comes to maintaining normalcy in Hollywood, Foxx says his favorite way to decompress is vacationing in Miami, Florida, with his family but, at the end of the day, his home in Westlake is also a great sanctuary for him and his girls.

“I got a great house in Westlake. There’s this little electric boats, and we can pile about 15 people in these boats. You can literally swim faster the boat,” Foxx said. “I let my daughter drive… the little one. She’s 8, and she’s been driving since she’s like 4.”

Foxx said when it comes to parenting in the public eye, he looks up to is JAY-Z, even though the rapper has been a dad for far less time than Foxx.

Though he hasn’t met the mogul — whom he sat next to Thursday evening at the Diamond Ball in New York — and Beyoncé‘s new twins and is not that close with the hip hop star, he says he’s “a little in awe of JAY-Z.”

Father daughter goals! 😍#sosweet @corinnefoxx killed it tonight! 👠✨ #sherrihillnyfw A post shared by Sherri Hill👗 (@sherrihill) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

“I like to keep that mystique of him. I don’t ever wanna be too close,” Foxx told PEOPLE. “I keep JAY-Z on a certain level.”

The businessman also is part of a special connection Foxx has with his own father — whom he was estranged from having been raised by his grandparents.

“I took my father to see Jay Z, not too long after 9/11… this was our first moment of bonding, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna take you see somebody, Pops.’ And we watched that guy and we had a great moment,” Foxx revealed.

Aside from his daughters, the star also has another special lady in his life.

Earlier this month, Foxx was photographed holding hands with Katie Holmes as the duo strolled down a beach in Malibu. The notoriously private duo has been rumored to be dating since 2013.