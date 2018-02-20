Jamie Foxx Jokes 'No White Girls Until March 1' Days after Ditching Interview over Katie Holmes Question

Four days after walking off an ESPN interview over a question about his romance with Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx joked he’s following a “no white girls until March 1″ rule.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner was caught by TMZ cameras on Saturday at his house in Thousand Oaks, California, where he was throwing a “Chacha The Wave” NBA All-Star basketball tournament.

Asked about the astounding success of Marvel’s Black Panther movie, Foxx told the photographer, “God—– right it’s Black History Month. That’s what I’m saying, no white girls ’til March 1” before speeding off in his Rezvani Tank.

His joke comes nearly a week after photos surfaced of Foxx and girlfriend Katie Holmes, 39, playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day.

The pair have kept their romance extremely private since they were first spotted dancing with one another in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the Dawson’s Creek alum split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage. Since then, they’ve mostly spent time together at one another’s homes in Los Angeles and avoided the spotlight.

Foxx recently even walked off a live ESPN interview with SportsCenter‘s Michael Smith when his pairing with Holmes was brought up.

“Jamie and Katie’s relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar,” a Foxx source previously told PEOPLE of the couple, who stepped out at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party in New York City earlier this month. “They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie.”

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” the insider continued. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”